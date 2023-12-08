TCL CSOT Redefines the Future of Display at Global Display Tech-ecosystem Conference 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, launched its Global Display Tech-ecosystem Conference 2023 ("DTC 2023") on December 7 in Wuhan, China. The event highlighted TCL CSOT's commitment to advancing display technologies and fostering collaboration among industry partners. With a vision of "display everywhere", TCL CSOT introduced an industry-first AI model and unveiled four groundbreaking products, each being a "world-first" in its category.

As the flagship annual event, TCL CSOT DTC 2023 serves as an open platform for industry partners to explore next generation display technologies, accelerate R&D and applications of cutting-edge technologies, and drive the development of smart manufacturing for a more advanced, connected and healthy display future.

"Consumers today place greater emphasis on the overall user experience. At TCL CSOT, we are dedicated to developing display products that are not only green and low-carbon, but also prioritize eye-friendly features," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. "Through significant advancements in display technologies including LCD and OLED, we have achieved remarkable breakthroughs, all aimed at delivering a superior user experience. We will continue to provide high-quality products across various scenarios, collaborating closely with our industry partners."

Introducing the World's First AI Model in the Display Industry

To meet the panel industry's requirements for AI large models, TCL CSOT has partnered with leading institutes and industry AI development teams to introduce "X-intelligence", the world's first AI model in the display industry at DTC 2023. Specifically designed for the display industry, "X-intelligence" showcases powerful natural language processing and knowledge reasoning capabilities. With capabilities surpassing GPT4 in the display field, it marks a significant milestone in the application of AI models. Its release is expected to improve production efficiency and enhance innovation capabilities for enterprises in the display industry.

Continuing Innovation in OLED and LCD

At DTC 2023, TCL CSOT also unveiled four groundbreaking products that are redefining the industry's standard for OLED and LCD capabilities. Leveraging the technical strengths of ink-jet printing OLED, TCL CSOT introduced the following products:

The World's First 65" 8K 120Hz IJP OLED Curved Monitor boasts an impressive 33 million pixels and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 7680 x 4320 and an 1800R curve, every pixel is viewed, and frame is perceived in a fully immersive environment. Through IJP OLED technology, the utilization rate of luminescent materials is increased by 2 times to 90%, reducing blue light radiation by 50%. Even in low grayscale images, the color gamut DCI-P3 value remains above 99%. Combined with millions of levels of contrast, this display features unparalleled color image quality.

The World's First 14" 2.8K IJP Hybrid OLED Notebook represents TCL CSOT's groundbreaking introduction of IJP OLED technology in notebooks, achieving a technological breakthrough of 240PPI in mass production. This display offers high resolution and a 30-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering high-definition picture quality down to the smallest details. Its thin and portable design, made possible by Hybrid OLED technology, makes it ideal for mobile lifestyles.

In addition to OLED innovations, TCL CSOT continues to push the boundaries of LCD and MLCD manufacturing technologies with the launch of additional products:

The World's First 150" MLCD Zero Seam Display combines the advantages of LCD and Mini LED, enabling unlimited splicing of images. The magnetic attraction of Mini LED light strips ensures easy installation and maintenance. Using TCL CSOT's self-developed CGM technology, the display seamlessly transitions through scenes and intelligently switches display modes according to application scenarios.

The World's First 2.1" 1727PPI Real RGB LTPO-VR LCD, with a pixel density of 1727 PPI, maintains its leading position in terms of high transmittance, high frame rate, narrow borders, and low power consumption. This industry-leading LCD display module eliminates the screen-door effect and vertigo commonly experienced in VR products. To address the challenges posed by ultra-high pixel density, the product adopts advanced LTPO panel manufacturing processes and new materials, meeting consumers' demand for high image quality and long battery life in VR devices.

Shaping a Future of "Display Everywhere"

Over the years, TCL CSOT has established itself as a leader in providing comprehensive display solutions across various sizes, categories, and forms. Leveraging full-spectrum solutions and a visual ecosystem built in collaboration with industry partners, it has set visual health standards and consistently delivered trusted eye protection products to consumers. Committed to green development, TCL CSOT also offers a range of low-carbon, energy-saving, and eye-friendly products, while actively promoting sustainable practices under the global TCLGreen campaign. In partnership with TCL Technology, TCL CSOT endeavors to develop zero-carbon projects and systems, including zero-carbon factories, offices, design, and more.

With a focus on application-driven and innovative products, TCL CSOT is transforming from a manufacturer to a scenario-based display solutions provider, aiming to create breakthroughs in display technologies and contribute to a world of "display everywhere", where our interaction with display products is refined in the display universe.

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

