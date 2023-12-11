Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for Fourth Consecutive Year

Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has been named as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" for the fourth consecutive year by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 12th annual recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:
"We are proud to receive the 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' recognition from Pensions & Investments for the fourth consecutive year. Our employees are our most important asset. This achievement is a testament to our dedication to excellence, collaboration and our inclusive culture that empowers employees to bring their true selves to work every day."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with research firm Best Companies Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 25% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience across factors such as leadership, culture, role satisfaction, training, compensation and benefits, contributing 75% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and eligibility requirements, please visit P&I's Website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbols: NYSE: CNS

A fee was paid to the survey administrator in connection with incidental services provided related to the award.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-money-management-by-pensions--investments-for-fourth-consecutive-year-302011383.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.