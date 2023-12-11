PRIVACY ALERT: Zeroed-In Technologies and Dollar Tree Under Investigation for Data Breach of 1.9 Million Employee and Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 1.9 million employees and customers of Dollar Tree, Inc., which operates over 16,000 retail discount stores.

Through August 7, 2023, Dollar Tree allegedly shared the private, unencrypted information of its employees and customers with a human-resources software vendor, Zeroed-In Technologies, LLC, which then stored that private information in an unencrypted, Internet-accessible environment on its public network.

According to Zeroed-In Technologies, an unauthorized party gained access to the company's computer systems between August 7 and 8, 2023. However, Zeroed-In waited nearly four months, until at least November 27, 2023, to begin notifying impacted employees and customers, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Zeroed-In Technologies recently informed Dollar Tree's employees and customers that their names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers may have been stolen in the data breach.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious misuse of your information. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' cybersecurity practices.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious misuse of your information. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the companies' cybersecurity practices.

