Imperial Capital's GO Car Wash Announces Growth Investment

Strategic growth investment to drive continued site expansion across the GO network.

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 Imperial Capital ("Imperial"), a leading mid-market private equity firm with a focus on building growth-oriented service platforms, announced today that its express car wash platform, GO Car Wash ("GO"), has received a significant growth investment from a privately-held investment firm specializing in partnering with exceptional brands and sector leaders at the forefront of innovation and evolution. The growth capital will be used to continue to expand GO's footprint, scaling its operations in existing and new markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Through our partnership with Imperial, we have pursued our strategy to build density in target markets. We are proud to be one of the fastest growing single-branded, fully integrated car wash platforms," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO. "We will continue to do what GO does best – deliver exceptional service and value for our customers, while enriching the lives of our teammates and communities for decades to come."

Chris Harris, Partner at Imperial, added, "We are thrilled to have finalized this growth investment, as we celebrate the outstanding accomplishments GO and the management team have achieved in the sector. This partnership reflects our continued commitment in identifying and backing industry-leading management teams and building high-quality businesses."

"We are excited to continue the journey throughout the next chapter, aligned with GO's long-term vision of building the world's most admired car wash company," said Josh Kochen, Principal at Imperial.

GO currently operates 142 express car wash locations nationwide, all under the "GO Car Wash" banner. Through the platform's disciplined market leadership and density building strategy, GO continues to increase the value proposition for its members while driving significant network uplift by offering convenient, consistent and exceptional car wash experiences.

About GO Car Wash

GO Car Wash is a leading car wash company with over 140 locations nationwide, providing quality and convenient car wash services. With locations in California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia, GO's commitment to excellent service aims to redefine the car wash experience for its customers. GO's passionate team values integrity, teamwork, and customer care, ensuring every car receives exceptional service. With a dedication to continuous learning and improvement, GO strives to be the most admired car wash company in the nation. Experience the difference at GO Car Wash. For more information, visit www.gocarwash.com.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital has been successfully building better businesses since 1989. Based in Toronto, Imperial is a leading mid-market private equity firm with a focus on partnership opportunities in U.S. and Canadian Healthcare, Business and Consumer Service industries. Imperial has developed a highly effective investment strategy that begins with identifying attractive industry niches in which high quality businesses are built or acquired. With assets under management of approximately US$3.6 billion (C$4.8 billion), Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII. For more information, visit www.imperialcap.com.

