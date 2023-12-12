Mirai Labs Blends SocialFi and Web3 Gaming, Migrates to an Avalanche Subnet

Guild players and supporters can benefit from"Fragments" unlocking wider participation and monetization opportunities in blockchain gaming

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirai Labs , creator of horse racing game Pegaxy , has migrated to Avalanche and integrated SocialFi with esports economics into blockchain gaming. The move to Avalanche and the SocialFi layer, which lets participants buy and sell Key-like assets similarly to Friend.Tech, will create a more engaging experience for guild members, their supporters, and more casual gamers.

With the launch of Mirai Chain on an Avalanche Subnet, Mirai Labs adopts a blockchain platform that is increasingly known as a hub for Web3 game development thanks to its unique architecture and tooling, which provides superior scalability, security, and decentralization.

This migration from Polygon to Avalanche includes the Mirai Chain, the free-to-play racing game Pegaxy, Petopia , native token $PGX, Mirai ID, the Mirai App, and Mirai Pay.

"With its Subnet technology, unmatched developer support, and exceptional scalability, Avalanche is increasingly known in the blockchain industry as the go-to network for Web3 gaming. It makes sense for Mirai Labs, as a leader in Web3 gaming, to be part of that momentum," said Corey Wilton, CEO of Mirai Labs.

In parallel with this migration, Mirai Labs unveiled an integration of SocialFi with esports economics known as "GuildTech," broadening participation and monetization opportunities for guilds, players, and their supporters in decentralized ecosystems. All GuildTech features are available in Petopia on the Mirai Chain.

This year, Ava Labs, a software provider for the Avalanche network, launched Avalanche Arcad3 , a collaborative program designed to ease the transition of traditional gaming studios into Web3. Avalanche has also rolled out a string of gaming partnerships throughout 2022 and 2023.

"We're thrilled to welcome one of the most successful Web3 game studios, Mirai Labs, to the Avalanche gaming ecosystem," said Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs. "Not only will games like Petopia and V2 of the smash hit Pegaxy launch on a custom Subnet built for gaming, Mirai Labs will use its own marketplace, fiat onramp, bridging, and other in-house products. The endgame: to streamline UX, giving gamers a better experience — and that's before even getting into the SocialFi and guild innovations."

About Mirai Labs

Mirai Labs is a pioneering multi-game Web3 studio that exists to create long-lasting memories for the next generation of gamers.

