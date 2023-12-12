NaaS Technology and GAC Energy Collaborate on Establishment of a Connected Charging Service Network

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NaaS, the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China (NASDAQ: NAAS), together with its strategic partner Kuaidian, has entered into cooperation with GAC Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GAC Energy), a subsidiary of GAC Group. The parties will, focused on charging service, pool together and share charging station data resources, further improve respective charging service network and provide more convenient charging service to GAC EV owners.

As agreed, NaaS and Kuaidian will offer GAC EV owners a host of charging piles and a national charging service network. Cooperation is now underway in smart charging and energy supply, encompassing facets of charging piles connectivity, order data, payment service, etc. In consequence, GAC EV owners will have access to easy charging service via GAC Energy app and mini program, or Aiony/Hyper/Trumpchi app. Besides, Kuaidian app offers "online navigation", "pile search map", "one-click charging" and other features that streamline pile search and charging, alongside a clear view of charging stations nearby.

GAC Group defines charging as one of core concerns of EV purchase, and openness, sharing and connectivity as the inevitable path to new energy development. Teaming up with NaaS in building an easy and efficient charging network for users, the auto manufacturer hopes to push sales of EVs of its brands to new heights with better GAC EV charging service experience.

According to NaaS, the "open-source" auto energy supply network is taking over from a closed one, which is an unstoppable industry trend, A sound charging service network is the foundation for EV expansion. A public charging network with broad coverage and high stability jointly established with GAC Group is intended to instill confidence and convenience into EV owners, based on which, the parties will delve into more charging service patterns.

Since earlier this year, GAC Group, adopting "EV+XEV" two-wheel drive approach, has spurred the "duo" of GAC Aiony and GAC Trumpchi into making great strides. GAC Aiony, structured around Hyper and Aiony, takes the top three spot of EV sales rankings, with over 500,000 units made and sold annually. Lately in the public gaze are a lineup of limousine Hyper models launched since this July: GT, SSR and HT. Hyper GT, the 20,000,000th EV rolled off assembly line, is a landmark of the brand. GAC Trumpchi is also proud to introduce the new tech brand Trumpchi i-GTEC, an integration of advanced technologies such as high-end electronic and electrical architecture, high-performance intelligent driving, and emotion-sensitive intelligent cockpit, along with the collective debut of three EV models – E9, ES9, and E8. GAC Energy plays an instrumental role in the strategic plans of GAC Group in the context of clean energy revolution and era of going electric. It serves to create value for green mobility and life by constructing an integrated PV-storage-charging-swapping energy supply network and battery recycling ecosystem with "power + battery" at the core.

As a new energy asset operator, NaaS was listed on NASDAQ on June 13, 2022. It provides one-stop new energy industry chain services, including charging station siting consultation, procurement of software and hardware, EPC, operation & maintenance, energy storage, PV and autonomous charging robots, among others, to boost industrial efficiency by leveraging digital technologies and AI. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS has connected 73,000 charging stations and 767,000 chargers. In Q3 2023, the charging volume of NaaS reached 1,383 GWh, representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China. So far, NaaS has already been a charging service provider of EV makers, including NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, AITO, Zeekr, Voyah, ARCFOX, HiPhi, Karry, etc.

