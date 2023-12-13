Axtria's Workplace Training Empowers Next-Gen Talent for Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in award-winning cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, continues to strengthen its commitment to nurturing talent in emerging digital technologies. A cohort of nearly 300 graduates from top institutions, including IITs, recently completed Axtria's renowned Campus Training Program. This initiative aims to create next-gen leaders by skilling them for impactful roles in driving digital transformation across the pharma value chain.

Axtria's campus recruits celebrate their graduation day at the workplace. (PRNewswire)

Axtria's intensive learning program for fresh campus recruits, offered by Axtria's in-house training centre, Axtria Institute (AI), addresses the global talent gap in health tech. The program is designed to equip campus graduates with essential technical, functional, and soft skills to be workplace-ready. The program, conducted in India and the US, features multiple courses, online and offline assignments, and assessments. The average learning hours exceed 240, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive educational experience. The program culminates with a one-week project simulation through the Capstone Project, where associates collaborate and work on a practical and challenging problem statement. It thus addresses the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the rapidly evolving fields of data science and AIML technologies and their implementation in the ever-expanding pharma industry.

"We're experiencing a surge in tech adoption by leading pharma and life sciences companies globally. Recognizing the crucial need for a well-rounded skill set in domain, technical, functional, and behavioral areas, our holistic training initiative ensures readiness to apply analytical insights and address industry-specific challenges," said Manish Mittal, India Country Head and Head of Global Delivery at Axtria. "At Axtria, we have an 'always learning' mindset that defines our DNA. Our investment of capital, executive time, and state-of-the-art learning methodology in Axtria Institute exemplifies our commitment to fostering work-ready data analytics talent in the pharma sector."

In June 2023, Axtria announced plans to hire over 1,000 professionals in data science, software development, and data engineering within the next eight to ten months. During the year, in addition to ongoing lateral hiring, Axtria undertook aggressive campus hiring from leading engineering and management colleges to support the forecasted demand for talent arising from adopting AI technologies among life sciences businesses across the globe.

Since 2013, Axtria has invested significantly in learning and development through the Axtria Institute, ensuring continuous learning is integral to every individual's career progression. With headquarters in New Jersey, US, and customers in over 75 countries, India continues to be an important talent hub for Axtria, with eight global innovation and R&D centers in the country.

DJ Ashlin Dev, Axtria Associate and one of the recent graduates from the cohort, said, "This six-week intensive training program provided us with real-time experiences, a knack for thriving in fast-paced environments, and a deep understanding of the business domain."

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria's solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch, and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals.

Founded in 2010 and with customers in over 75+ countries, Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. We are acutely aware that our work impacts millions of patients, and we lead passionately to improve their lives. Axtria is five times Great Place to Work® certified in India and three times in the US. For more information, visit www.axtria.com .

