Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Nina Lucas as Chief People Officer

Lucas brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership to growing team

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a CCMP Growth Advisors, LP portfolio company, welcomes Nina Lucas as its new Chief People Officer (CPO), reinforcing the company's leadership. Lucas will drive the comprehensive people strategy, leveraging scale and synergies to harness the organization's talent for positive business impact.

"Nina's proven experience in both human resources as well as the home improvement industry, and her passion for helping people thrive in the workplace will ensure that Omnia's current and new team members will excel with the growth of this company," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions.

With over 25 years of HR management experience, Lucas has abundant experience leading significant transformations. As the former CPO of D&H United Fueling in Houston, Texas, she streamlined HR operations across more than 40 locations made up of eight acquisitions. In her prior capacity as Chief Human Resources Officer at Artisan Design Group in Dallas, Texas, Lucas played a pivotal role in leading crucial HR initiatives. Her leadership was instrumental in driving the company's expansion from 350 to over 3,600 team members, resulting in revenue growth from $350 million to over $2 billion within a span of five years. This remarkable achievement was realized through her strategic centralization of HR functions and seamless integration of HR operations across 23 acquisitions.

Lucas earned her B.A. with dual political science and psychology majors from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas. She is deeply committed to advocating for HR Business Partnership as a career choice and actively contributes to integrating human resources into business education by serving as a guest lecturer at Texas Christian University (TCU) graduate school.

Omnia Exterior Solutions, which launched in June 2023, was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia Exterior Solutions provides partner companies with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools, and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

Omnia Exterior Solutions was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Jim Ziminski to support and grow high-potential residential roofing and remodeling businesses. Ziminski serves as chairman of the board for Omnia Exterior Solutions, bringing more than 30 years of experience in residential services and the building products industry. Previously, Ziminski ran several businesses for the Crane Group, including residential roofing services brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio™ siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products (formerly Royal Group).

Omnia currently has three partner groups including Hoffman Weber Construction, Brothers Services Company, and Black Hills Exteriors.

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions, email the exclusive buy-side advisors for the company: Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com ) or Mike Blumenfeld (mike@bzradvisors.com).

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com and Mike Blumenfeld ( mike@bzradvisors.com ). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com .

