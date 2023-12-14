Holland America Line's 'Time of Your Life' Wave Offer Features Balcony Upgrades, Savings Up to 40% and Free Fares for Kids

Book by Jan. 31 and also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard spending money

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is sailing into the annual "wave" cruise-booking season with a "Time of Your Life" offer launching today. Featuring exceptional savings and bonus deals, the promotion adds an extra layer of excitement to the holidays and New Year by enticing travelers to plan a memorable getaway for the upcoming year.

From Dec. 14, 2023, through Feb. 29, 2024, guests who book select summer 2024 through spring 2025 cruises with the "Have It All" premium cruise package receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits with "Time of Your Life." As a bonus, cruisers who book by Jan. 31, 2024, also receive up to $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length. This is in addition to the "Have It All" perks of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi that also are included with the cruise fare.

"Not only is it the holiday season, but for cruising it's Wave Season, making it the time of year when we put together our best offer with the most requested benefits and amenities," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "We have some exciting new itineraries for 2024 and 2025, and guest favorites around the world continue to be prominently featured, like Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. Our 'Time of Your Life' offer showcases these regions, making now the time to book."

'Time of Your Life' Promotion Benefits

Free Stateroom and Balcony Upgrades : Guests can book a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view (or ocean-view for the price of an interior).

Free Fares for Kids : Guests ages 18 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select 2024 and 2025 cruises for free (taxes, fees and port expenses are additional), making a family vacation more affordable.

Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts : Travelers eager to plan a vacation for next year and beyond can book their future cruise or Alaska Cruisetour with 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Cruise fare savings up to 40% are available on sailings included in the promotion.

Onboard Credit : Guests who book by Jan. 31 receive $100 per person onboard credit for cruises six to nine days, $150 per person for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises 10 to 20 days, $200 per person on cruises 21 days or longer and $250 per person for Legendary Voyages. The credit can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

$500 Europe Air Credit Offer Combinable with "Time of Your Life": Through Jan. 31, 2024 , North American guests on Europe cruises can still take advantage of a $500 air credit per person for up to two guests per stateroom.

'Have It All' Amenities Included with the Premium Fare

When guests book with the "Have it All" premium cruise package, four high-value amenities are included: a shore excursion credit ranging from $100 to $300 depending on cruise length, one to three nights of specialty dining depending on cruise length, a Signature Beverage Package and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. With "Time of Your Life," these perks are in addition to the stateroom upgrade, reduced deposits, free fares for kids and an onboard credit.

With the Wave Season promotion, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

Best Cruise Values for Couples and Families

"Time of Your Life" fares start at $799 per person, double occupancy, for Alaska seven-day cruises, and with Kids Sail Free a family of four could pay as little as $1,598 for a stateroom on a bucket-list Alaska cruise next season.

In Europe, fares begin at $999 per person, double occupancy, for a Mediterranean sailing. Additionally, the $500 air credit per person applies to two guests per stateroom on Europe cruises booked through Jan. 31, 2024. Air credit guests must fly from North American gateways and use the Holland America Line Flight Ease air ticketing tool.

Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional for all cruises. The "Time of Your Life" offer is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive free fares. Upgrade based on stateroom availability.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

