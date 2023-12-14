SK to Create a Theme Park of Carbon-Cutting Technologies at CES 2024

Interactive experience will feature a clean energy train, magic carpet ride and dancing EV

Reinforces SK's commitment to build businesses that reduce carbon emissions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, will use CES 2024 to provide a vision of a world that applies clean technologies at scale to address global climate change. SK's CES booth will create an interactive amusement park, called "SK Wonderland," that allows visitors to experience the positive results of taking action to cut carbon emissions.

The rendering above provides a preview of SK’s booth at CES 2024. SK will create the “SK Wonderland,” an amusement park intended to show the positive results of embracing technologies that reduce carbon emissions. (PRNewswire)

The SK exhibit, nearly 20,000 square feet in size, will transport CES visitors to a world with less pollution, less waste, more green space and more clean air – all powered by technologies that reduce greenhouse gasses. Visitors to SK Wonderland will have the opportunity to:

Ride a train capable of being powered by hydrogen energy, whose only emission is water, and visualize a future powered by clean energy sources

Take a magic carpet ride in a self-driving vehicle that's powered by clean energy and guided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using low-power semiconductors

Visit a dancing car that's fully electric, able to recharge in 20 minutes or less and built to travel hundreds of miles between charges

See how plastics are being recycled by a technology that converts waste to fuel at the Rainbow Tube

Get a glimpse into the future with an "AI Fortune Teller" powered by high-bandwidth memory technology that also reduces energy use

"At the world's largest technology showcase, SK will spotlight how it is applying technology to solve one of the world's biggest challenges: climate change," said Hyunho Son, Vice President of the Strategy Support Team for the SK SUPEX Council, a coordinating body across SK companies. "We hope our exhibit inspires wonder in a world powered by breakthrough clean technologies and instills optimism in a future that embraces solutions now to avoid more harmful impacts from climate change."

SK's CES presence will include participation from seven SK companies – SK Inc., SK hynix, SK Telecom, SK Innovation, SK E&S, SK Ecoplant and SKC. The displays will be based on technologies that these SK companies and their business partners are bringing to market, including EV batteries and chargers, hydrogen energy, power-saving semiconductors and urban air mobility vehicles.

SK's CES 2024 exhibit marks the third straight year that SK has used its platform at CES to spotlight the need to address climate change. At CES 2022, SK pledged to cut its annual carbon emissions by 200 million tons in 2030. At CES 2023, SK showcased more than 40 carbon-cutting technologies being developed by its companies and their business partners.

SK's focus at CES reflects its growing clean tech businesses. SK E&S is building a massive low-carbon hydrogen plant in South Korea. SK On has EV battery manufacturing sites in Europe, the U.S. and Asia with additional U.S. plants under construction in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee with its business partners.

SK Geo Centric recently broke ground on the Ulsan Advanced Recycling Cluster (ARC) – a center that will be able to recycle 320,000 metric tons of plastic waste a year by applying three recycling technologies in one site for the first time.

SK companies also are working on high-performing, power-saving semiconductor technologies. SK hynix has developed high-bandwidth memory solutions to power next-generation AI applications. Absolics, an SKC subsidiary, plans to start production in 2024 at a Georgia plant to produce a glass substrate that can make high-performance computers more energy efficient.

"While the CES exhibit will provide a futuristic view, SK Wonderland is based on real technologies that can be implemented today," said Vice President Hyunho Son. "SK and its partners are already building new manufacturing sites around the world to bring these solutions to market and start making positive progress toward reducing carbon emissions."

