Local non-profit wants to purchase Moon Farm in Fruita

Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center specializes in horse-based therapy. Horse-based therapy involves using horses as a therapy tool when performing physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language therapy sessions. Existing healthcare services in our area are overloaded. Although traditional therapy is wonderful, many children, and adults, can become unmotivated. Some patients also simply may not respond well to traditional therapy styles. Horse-based therapy can often break down some of those barriers and, improve the lives of children and adults who experience a variety of disabilities and conditions.

Grand Valley Equine saw the overloaded system and lack of services in our community and decided to do something about it. The mission of Grand Valley Equine is to provide horse-based therapies for children, adults, veterans and public servants including police and fire personnel to facilitate growth, learning and healing to people of all abilities including the disabled, disadvantaged and special needs.

In order to better serve our community, Grand Valley Equine began the process of acquiring the beloved Moon Farm property in 2019. Moon Farm is a unique property that holds a special place in the hearts of community members large and small. Grand Valley Equine has a severe need for more space to expand and continue helping local community members in need. If Grand Valley Equine can purchase the Moon Farm property, they will be able to build a new facility to better serve the children and adults that rely on them for therapy services. Grand Valley Equine will also be able to use the existing features of the Moon Farm property to expand their services. Grand Valley Equine does not want to eliminate Moon Farm. They want to retain & renew Moon Farm to continue its legacy.

Grand Valley Equine has been working toward the goal of purchasing the Moon Farm property for the last year and half, but they aren’t there yet. They are still $140,000 away from the total needed for the down payment on the property. Without the purchase of the Moon Farm property, Grand Valley Equine will not be able to grow and continue serving local community members that need this therapy treatment. As a non-profit organization, Grand Valley Equine relies on the support of the community to accomplish their mission. Your donation to Grand Valley Equine supports the growth of this organization.

Grand Valley Equine is asking the community for donations to help fund the growth of our center to the Moon Farm property.