Hormone Replacement Therapy or HRT is available in two different forms. Synthetic and Bio-Identical. We specialize in Bio-Identical forms of hormone replacement therapy because it is safer and virtually identical to your body’s naturally produced hormones.

There are multiple delivery systems for Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy. At Hormone Health & Wellness we prefer pellet therapy. Pellet therapy is the most consistent and reliable form of hormone therapy. The pellets are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week releasing hormones into your body without the highs and lows that other delivery systems may have. We also have other forms of delivery systems that are budget friendly and still result in significant symptom improvement.

Why do we need hormone replacement therapy as we age? Over time our bodies stop producing hormones at the same rate and in the same quantities as they did when we were younger. When you factor in poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, and illness your personal hormone production can really be diminished as you get older. Women going through menopause and men going through andropause (or Low T) are due to significant decreases in hormone production. Most maturing adults have experienced some if not many of the symptoms such as fatigue, insomnia, low libido, hot flashes, night sweats, and weight gain.

Hormone Replacement Therapy increases our hormone levels to allow our bodies to feel and function as they did when we were younger. The increase in hormone levels can also help to prevent issues such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, diabetes, and vision problems.

Why is testing your hormones with lab work so important? To properly treat hormone deficiencies our doctor needs your current hormone levels to compare to our optimal ranges for women and men. This allows for accurate dosing of your hormone replacement therapy so we can provide you with the best experience of BHRT since this treatment is not a one size fits all. With current labs, the doctor can determine the hormone dose that works best for you.

