Skin Cancer: Protecting You and Your Family This Summer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Intermountain Health Care-St. Mary’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Intermountain Health Care-St. Mary’s Hospital, visit http://stmarysgj.org/cancer

As we spend time outside this summer with our families it’s important to take precautions from the sun. Skin Cancer is the 5th most common cancer in the US, but it’s very treatable when caught early. St. Mary’s Colorado Cancer Center has a few tips on how to protect your skin while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

Your risk of developing skin cancer increases with age but it’s what you do now that can make a difference.

Prevention

Be sure to limit your time in the sun between 10 am and 2 pm, that’s when the sun’s harmful UV rays are the strongest. Wear sun protective clothing when recreating outside and constantly use sunscreen SPF 30 or higher. Just as important as wearing sunscreen is making sure to reapply it every 2 hours or more, especially if you are swimming or sweating.

Taking these simple precautions is especially important for our kids. People who’ve had 5 or more bad sunburns when they were young are twice as likely to develop melanoma skin cancer.

Early Detection

Early diagnosis and prevention of skin cancer is crucial to saving lives.

It’s important to regularly check your skin for any changes using the ABCDE method. Take note of areas on your skin if they have:

A- asymmetry

B- border irregularity

C- color variegation

D- diameter greater than 6 mm or the size of a pencil eraser

E- evolution. Is it changing?

If you notice any moles or skin spots with these characteristics talk to your provider and let them know about any changes you see.

At St. Mary’s, we are always here for you. To learn more about St. Mary’s Colorado Cancer Center, visit http://stmarysgj.org/cancer.