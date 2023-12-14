More than 100 seniors in Mesa County need food support

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Intermountain Health Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Intermountain Health Care, visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/

Donations to Meals on Wheels Mesa County is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give this holiday season. The St. Mary’s program is the only senior nutrition program based in Mesa County ensuring seniors have access to healthy, nutritious food.

“The vast majority of the seniors we serve are homebound, and the meal they get from us is their main meal every single day. Not only that, it’s also the only contact they have with the outside world,” said program director Amanda de Bock.

For Roxie McDonald, Meals on Wheels Mesa County delivers more than just nutritious food. The relationships formed with the volunteers who bring her lunch have proven to be a true joy and comfort.

“I cannot tell you how much they have helped me,” the 82-year-old Grand Junction resident said. “They offer me encouragement, always with a smile on their faces.”

Currently Meals on Wheels Mesa County has more than 130 seniors on a waitlist to receive meals.

“There is such a need right now,” de Bock said. “We saw a big increase in food insecurity during the pandemic, mostly because we told people to stay safe at home. And with inflation and supply chain issues, it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet financially. So having a supplemental meal each day that you don’t have to worry about has been really helpful for our seniors.”

The most effective and easiest way to support Meals on Wheels Mesa County is through a financial donation. Every dollar that supports Meals on Wheels can be turned into $3 by the buying power this program has. Meals on Wheels has been a Mesa County fixture since its launch in 1970, delivering food to homebound seniors aged 60 and up and serving daily hot lunches Monday through Friday at dining sites where more active clients can gather for social interaction as they eat. Monthly grocery deliveries are also available.

“We have a few supplemental frozen meal options that we can send out for dinners and weekends to people in need,” de Bock said. “All our meals meet one-third of the daily nutritional requirements for seniors and include protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, a dessert, and milk. We know that for more than 83 percent of our clients, this is their main meal of the day, so we try to make it as filling and calorically dense as possible.”

McDonald looks forward to reading the Meals on Wheels menus in her Sunday newspaper to see what’s coming up for the week and says she enjoys the lunches she receives, especially the chicken-fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy.

“The food is really good,” she’s quick to mention. “They encourage me to eat every bite, and I do the best I can!”

If you would like to support Meals on Wheels call us at (980) 298-9844 or visit mealsonwheelsmesacounty.org.