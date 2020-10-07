Medicare Resource Center Makes Medicare Easy

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of The Medicare Resource Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Medicare Resource Center, visit https://medicareresourcecenter.com/

Medicare Resource Center helps people in the Colorado Springs and surrounding area find the right Medicare plan at the right time. There is never a cost to use our services or obligation to enroll.

GETTING STARTED WITH MEDICARE

Medicare enrollment is not always an automatic process. People who are currently receiving Social Security or other qualifying benefits at the time of their 65th birthday will be automatically enrolled in Medicare. A Medicare card typically arrives about 3 months before their big day. If you are turning 65 and not receiving Social Security benefits you will have to apply for Medicare. We will be happy to assist you with this process.

ANNUAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD (AEP)

October 15th – December 7th (Add, drop or change your Medicare coverage.) What you have on December 7th will begin on January 1st of the next year.

MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD (MA OEP)

January 1st – March 31st. During this enrollment period Medicare Advantage plan members have a one-time opportunity to disenroll from their current plan and change to a different Medicare Advantage plan.

SPECIAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD (SEP)

Certain life events can trigger a special enrollment period from Medicare. You may qualify for an SEP if you:

Move out of the plan’s service area

Qualify for Extra Help

Lose your employer coverage (voluntarily and involuntarily)

Have been diagnosed with certain qualifying disabilities or other chronic conditions

It’s important to remember that plans are subject to change year-over-year. The plan that you’ve chosen doesn’t necessarily have to be a long-term commitment but form most people, once the enrollment window closes you’ll have to stay on the plan for the rest of the calendar year.

