Sunday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) against the Stanford Cardinal (10-12, 4-7 Pac-12) at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Buffaloes, who are small favorites in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Colorado is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Stanford. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 135.5 over/under.

Colorado vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 70, Stanford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Stanford

Pick ATS: Colorado (-4.5)



Pick OU: Under (135.5)



Colorado has put together an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Stanford is 8-11-0. The Buffaloes have gone over the point total in nine games, while Cardinal games have gone over nine times. The two teams combine to score 139.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Stanford has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball and are allowing 65.8 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball.

Colorado ranks 92nd in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Colorado knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 31.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33% from long range.

The Buffaloes' 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 269th in college basketball, and the 83.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

Colorado and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Buffaloes commit 13.5 per game (298th in college basketball) and force 14.1 (61st in college basketball play).

