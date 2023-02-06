The Northern Colorado Bears (7-16, 2-9 Big Sky) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Weber State Wildcats (12-11, 7-3 Big Sky) on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -1.5 141.5

Northern Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in 12 of 20 games this season.

Northern Colorado has an average total of 148.8 in its outings this year, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are 7-13-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Northern Colorado has been favored seven times and won four of those games.

Northern Colorado has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -115.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Northern Colorado.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats

Northern Colorado vs Weber State Total Facts Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 12 60% 70.6 137.5 78.2 145.3 147.9 Weber State 6 35.3% 66.9 137.5 67.1 145.3 136.3

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

Northern Colorado has gone 2-8 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bears have gone over the total four times.

The Bears have put together a 3-8-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The 70.6 points per game the Bears record are only 3.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (67.1).

Northern Colorado has a 6-8 record against the spread and a 7-9 record overall when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Betting Splits

Northern Colorado and Weber State Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 7-13-0 4-4 11-9-0 Weber State 7-10-0 3-7 9-8-0

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits

Northern Colorado Weber State 2-6 Home Record 6-2 3-10 Away Record 5-7 1-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

