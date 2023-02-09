Thursday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (15-8) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-19) matching up at Event Center Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Rams are coming off of a 66-63 win over Wyoming in their last game on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Event Center Arena in San Jose, California

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Colorado State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 76, San Jose State 60

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 8, the Rams took down the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12) in our computer rankings, by a score of 82-62.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 7

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on February 4

79-51 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 25

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 144) on November 11

84-67 at home over Nevada (No. 158) on January 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colorado State Performance Insights