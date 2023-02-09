Thursday's game features the Northern Colorado Bears (11-12) and the Portland State Vikings (10-11) clashing at Pamplin Sports Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-56 victory for heavily favored Northern Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Bears are coming off of a 73-60 victory against Weber State in their last outing on Monday.

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 71, Portland State 56

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears picked up their signature win of the season on December 2, when they grabbed a 72-65 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21

67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29

73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16

Northern Colorado Performance Insights