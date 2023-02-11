Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (16-8) versus the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-18) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 11.

In their last game on Thursday, the Rams earned a 59-57 victory over San Jose State.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 70, Fresno State 66

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

On November 8, the Rams captured their signature win of the season, an 82-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 7

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on February 4

79-51 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 25

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 144) on November 11

84-67 at home over Nevada (No. 158) on January 19

Colorado State Performance Insights