Saturday's game between the Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) going head-to-head at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on February 11.

The game has no set line.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 69, Colorado 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-3.3)

Utah (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Utah has a 13-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Colorado, who is 9-13-0 ATS. The Utes have a 7-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Buffaloes have a record of 10-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Utah is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Colorado has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have covered nine times in 22 chances against the spread this year.

Colorado records 33.6 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Colorado makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.5%.

Colorado has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (298th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (67th in college basketball).

