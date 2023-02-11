The Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Utah Utes (16-9, 9-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.

Colorado has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 124th.

The Buffaloes put up an average of 71.2 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 61.8 the Utes allow to opponents.

Colorado is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

At home Colorado is scoring 73.8 points per game, 8.5 more than it is averaging away (65.3).

At home, the Buffaloes concede 60.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.1.

Beyond the arc, Colorado makes fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage away (30.1%) than at home (33.1%) too.

Colorado Schedule