Denver vs. North Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Magness Arena has the North Dakota State Bison (14-9) going head to head against the Denver Pioneers (10-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 victory for North Dakota State, so it should be a competitive matchup.
Their last time out, the Pioneers lost 82-67 to North Dakota on Thursday.
Denver vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado
Denver vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 67, Denver 66
Denver Schedule Analysis
- The Pioneers' best win this season came against the UMKC Kangaroos, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 69-60 win at home on January 28.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2
- 73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15
- 72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2
- 70-58 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 7
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have a -92 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball and are giving up 69 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.
- Denver is averaging 65 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.4).
- In home games, the Pioneers are averaging 7.1 more points per game (68.5) than they are when playing on the road (61.4).
- Denver allows 68.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 69.4 away from home.
- The Pioneers have been scoring 63.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 65.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
