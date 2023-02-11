Saturday's contest at Magness Arena has the North Dakota State Bison (14-9) going head to head against the Denver Pioneers (10-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 victory for North Dakota State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Pioneers lost 82-67 to North Dakota on Thursday.

Denver vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 67, Denver 66

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' best win this season came against the UMKC Kangaroos, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings. The Pioneers secured the 69-60 win at home on January 28.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2

73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15

72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2

70-58 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 7

Denver Performance Insights