Daylen Kountz is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Northern Colorado Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky) square off against the Sacramento State Hornets (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Arena: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Location: Greeley, Colorado

TV: ESPN+

Northern Colorado's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Northern Colorado topped the Portland State 88-79. With 22 points, Kountz was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daylen Kountz 22 7 3 0 0 1 Dalton Knecht 20 7 1 0 0 1 Matt Johnson 16 4 2 0 0 2

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Dalton Knecht is tops on the Bears with 19.9 points per game and 7.0 rebounds, while also averaging 1.6 assists.

Kountz puts up 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Matt Johnson paces the Bears at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.

Riley Abercrombie posts 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brock Wisne is posting 5.0 points, 0.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)