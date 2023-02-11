Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at The Nest has the Northern Colorado Bears (11-13) going head to head against the Sacramento State Hornets (16-7) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 victory for Northern Colorado, so expect a tight matchup.
The Bears' last outing on Thursday ended in a 56-52 loss to Portland State.
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Sacramento State 63
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Bears took down the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 17 in our computer rankings) in a 72-65 win on December 2 -- their best victory of the season.
- According to the RPI, the Hornets have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21
- 67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29
- 73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 62.5 points per game (228th in college basketball) and allowing 63.3 (153rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Northern Colorado has put up 56.1 points per game in Big Sky play, and 62.5 overall.
- At home, the Bears score 67.0 points per game. Away, they score 58.0.
- Northern Colorado is conceding more points at home (63.6 per game) than on the road (63.1).
- In their past 10 games, the Bears are posting 58.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than their season average (62.5).
