Saturday's game at The Nest has the Northern Colorado Bears (11-13) going head to head against the Sacramento State Hornets (16-7) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 victory for Northern Colorado, so expect a tight matchup.

The Bears' last outing on Thursday ended in a 56-52 loss to Portland State.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Sacramento State 63

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the South Dakota Coyotes (No. 17 in our computer rankings) in a 72-65 win on December 2 -- their best victory of the season.

According to the RPI, the Hornets have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21

67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29

73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16

Northern Colorado Performance Insights