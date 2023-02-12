Sunday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (19-5) and the Washington Huskies (13-10) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-53 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 71-68 against Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Washington Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Colorado 68, Washington 53

Colorado Schedule Analysis

  • The Buffaloes defeated the No. 7 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature victory of the season.
  • The Buffaloes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 23) on February 3
  • 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 13
  • 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 27
  • 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 48) on February 10
  • 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 48) on January 1

Colorado Performance Insights

  • The Buffaloes' +294 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 58.1 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
  • Colorado's offense has been worse in Pac-12 games this season, scoring 65.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.3 PPG.
  • The Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 66.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Colorado is surrendering 58.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 58.9.
  • In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been putting up 66.4 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 70.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

