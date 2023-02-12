Sunday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (19-5) and the Washington Huskies (13-10) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-53 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 71-68 against Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 68, Washington 53

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes defeated the No. 7 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 23) on February 3

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 13

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 27

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 48) on February 10

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 48) on January 1

Colorado Performance Insights