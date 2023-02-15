Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope tallied eight points, six assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-108 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.9 PRA -- 16.6 16.5 PR 14.5 14.3 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Mavericks

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 9.5% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.3 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.4 points per game, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Mavericks concede 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 11 makes per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 30 12 2 2 2 1 2 11/20/2022 38 9 4 3 1 0 1 11/18/2022 34 18 4 1 3 0 0

