Colorado State vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (17-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (20-7) matching up at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-64 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Rams are coming off of a 61-54 win over Fresno State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 66, San Diego State 64
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On November 8, the Rams claimed their signature win of the season, an 82-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 7
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on February 4
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 25
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 144) on November 11
- 84-67 at home over Nevada (No. 158) on January 19
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game, 40th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Colorado State has averaged 71.9 points per game in MWC action, and 75.2 overall.
- At home the Rams are putting up 76.4 points per game, 3.2 more than they are averaging away (73.2).
- At home Colorado State is allowing 61.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than it is on the road (68.7).
- In their previous 10 games, the Rams are scoring 68.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than their season average (75.2).
