Denver vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-5) and Denver Pioneers (11-15) going head to head at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 83-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Pioneers head into this game after an 83-71 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday.
Denver vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
Denver vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Denver 52
Denver Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Pioneers registered their best win of the season, a 69-60 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on December 29
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 2
- 83-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 11
- 73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 230) on November 15
- 72-61 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 2
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have been outscored by 3.1 points per game (posting 66 points per game, 167th in college basketball, while giving up 69.1 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and have a -80 scoring differential.
- Denver has averaged 0.2 more points in Summit games (66.2) than overall (66).
- The Pioneers are scoring more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (61.4).
- In 2022-23 Denver is allowing 0.5 fewer points per game at home (68.9) than on the road (69.4).
- While the Pioneers are posting 66 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 67.1 a contest.
