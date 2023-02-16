Thursday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (11-14) and Idaho Vandals (11-13) matching up at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Bears head into this matchup following a 79-48 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 67, Idaho 64

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season on December 2, a 72-65 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bears are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21

67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29

73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16

Northern Colorado Performance Insights