The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Colorado vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Colorado has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 65.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 57.5 the Buffaloes allow.

Arizona State is 7-13 when scoring more than 57.5 points.

Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.

The Sun Devils are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (40.1%).

The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.

