Air Force vs. Colorado State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Colorado State Rams (17-9) against the Air Force Falcons (12-14) at Moby Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Falcons' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 59-54 loss to Boise State.
Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
Air Force vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 74, Air Force 60
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' signature win of the season came against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons picked up the 67-65 home win on January 28.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 116) on December 4
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on January 14
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 236) on February 2
- 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 7
- 77-64 on the road over San Jose State (No. 301) on January 5
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -27 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (202nd in college basketball), and allow 65.1 per outing (204th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Air Force is putting up more points (64.9 per game) than it is overall (64.0) in 2022-23.
- At home the Falcons are putting up 68.6 points per game, 7.1 more than they are averaging on the road (61.5).
- Air Force is conceding more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (63.5).
- While the Falcons are posting 64.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 63.7 points per contest.
