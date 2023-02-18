The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Colorado has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 99th.

The Buffaloes' 70.7 points per game are equal to what the Wildcats allow.

When Colorado allows fewer than 83.4 points, it is 15-12.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Colorado scores 73.8 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.

At home, the Buffaloes allow 60.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.9.

Beyond the arc, Colorado has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (30.3%). But it knocks down the same number of trifectas at home as away (6 per game).

Colorado Schedule