Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (17-9) versus the Air Force Falcons (12-14) at Moby Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Rams lost their last game 53-49 against San Diego State on Thursday.

Colorado State vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 74, Air Force 60

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

On January 16, the Rams claimed their signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

The Rams have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 94) on November 8

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on January 7

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 115) on February 4

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 149) on November 11

79-51 over Mercer (No. 173) on November 25

Colorado State Performance Insights