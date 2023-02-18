The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC) go up against the Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Colorado State has put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-8.

Fresno State has compiled a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bulldogs' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers have moved the Rams' national championship odds down from +14000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the country, that is the ninth-biggest change.

Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.