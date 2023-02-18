Colorado State vs. Fresno State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC) go up against the Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) in a matchup of MWC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on MW Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Colorado State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-1.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
-
|DraftKings
|Fresno State (-1)
|131.5
|-120
|+100
-
|Tipico
|Fresno State (-1.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
-
Colorado State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-8.
- Fresno State has compiled a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Bulldogs' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
Colorado State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Rams' national championship odds down from +14000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the country, that is the ninth-biggest change.
- Colorado State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
