Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Eastern Washington Eagles (14-10) against the Northern Colorado Bears (11-15) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on February 18.
The Bears head into this contest after a 73-70 loss to Idaho on Thursday.
Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Washington 68, Northern Colorado 63
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- Against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season on November 29, a 102-91 home victory.
- The Bears have nine losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 203) on January 21
- 72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on December 2
- 75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on January 14
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 267) on December 16
- 77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 11
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears have been outscored by 2.1 points per game (scoring 62.2 points per game to rank 242nd in college basketball while allowing 64.3 per contest to rank 179th in college basketball) and have a -54 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Colorado's offense has been worse in Big Sky action this season, scoring 56.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.2 PPG.
- At home, the Bears are posting 10.0 more points per game (67.2) than they are on the road (57.2).
- Northern Colorado is allowing the same number of points at home and on the road (64.3) this season.
- The Bears have been racking up 59.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
