The Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at McKale Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Colorado has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Colorado is 19-1.

The Wildcats score 76.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.

When Arizona scores more than 57.7 points, it is 20-4.

Arizona has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Buffaloes give up.

Colorado Schedule