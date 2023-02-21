Tuesday's 11:00 PM ET game between the San Diego State Aztecs (21-5, 12-2 MWC) and the Colorado State Rams (12-15, 4-10 MWC) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl features the Aztecs' Matt Bradley and the Rams' John Tonje as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 21

Tuesday, February 21 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Colorado State's Last Game

Colorado State won its previous game against the Fresno State, 60-57, on Saturday. Isaiah Stevens was its high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Stevens 17 5 4 0 0 1 Patrick Cartier 13 1 0 0 0 1 John Tonje 10 3 2 0 0 0

Colorado State Players to Watch

Tonje is posting a team-high 4.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.7 points and 1.3 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

The Rams receive 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Isaiah Rivera.

Patrick Cartier gives the Rams 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Rams receive 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from James Moors.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)