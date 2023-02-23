Air Force vs. New Mexico Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (17-11) and the Air Force Falcons (12-15) at Clune Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with New Mexico coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Falcons lost their last matchup 67-64 against Colorado State on Saturday.
Air Force vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Air Force vs. New Mexico Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico 69, Air Force 67
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' best win this season came in a 67-65 victory on January 28 against the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.
- Air Force has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on December 4
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 233) on January 14
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 233) on February 2
- 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on November 7
- 77-70 at home over San Jose State (No. 296) on January 16
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (scoring 64.0 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.
- Air Force is averaging 64.8 points per game this year in conference action, which is 0.8 more points per game than its season average (64.0).
- The Falcons are posting 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Air Force has been worse at home this season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 63.8 in away games.
- The Falcons' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 64.1 points per contest compared to the 64.0 they've averaged this season.
