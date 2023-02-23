How to Watch the Air Force vs. New Mexico Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Mexico Lobos (17-11) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (12-15) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Clune Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest.
Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Air Force vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison
- The Lobos' 73.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.
- New Mexico has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.
- New Mexico has put together a 15-4 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
- The Falcons score 64 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Lobos give up.
- When Air Force totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.
- Air Force is 12-13 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Lobos concede defensively.
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 62-56
|Arena-Auditorium
|2/16/2023
|Boise State
|L 59-54
|Clune Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 67-64
|Moby Arena
|2/23/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Clune Arena
|2/25/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Clune Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
