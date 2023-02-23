The New Mexico Lobos (17-11) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (12-15) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Clune Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Stadium

Air Force vs. New Mexico Scoring Comparison

The Lobos' 73.2 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up.

New Mexico has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 64 points.

New Mexico has put together a 15-4 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

The Falcons score 64 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Lobos give up.

When Air Force totals more than 68.3 points, it is 7-1.

Air Force is 12-13 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.

The Falcons shoot 31.9% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Lobos concede defensively.

Air Force Schedule