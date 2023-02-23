The Stanford Cardinal (26-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Colorado Buffaloes (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Colorado vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal average 19.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (57.8).

When Stanford gives up fewer than 69.1 points, it is 25-1.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Stanford is 25-2.

The Buffaloes record 69.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57 the Cardinal allow.

Colorado is 21-2 when scoring more than 57 points.

Colorado is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Buffaloes are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).

The Cardinal make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

