Saturday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (12-16) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-19) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Air Force squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Falcons enter this game after a 70-65 loss to New Mexico on Thursday.

Air Force vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 70, Nevada 62

Air Force Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Falcons registered their best win of the season, a 67-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 4

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 234) on February 2

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 234) on January 14

67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 7

77-70 at home over San Jose State (No. 297) on January 16

Air Force Performance Insights