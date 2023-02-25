Colorado vs. Cal Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Colorado Buffaloes (21-7) and the California Golden Bears (13-15) facing off at CU Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 win for heavily favored Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Buffaloes suffered a 73-62 loss to Stanford.
Colorado vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 74, Cal 58
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (eight).
- Colorado has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 36) on February 3
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 38) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 38) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +294 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.
- On offense, Colorado is putting up 64.1 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (68.8 points per game) is 4.7 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Buffaloes have fared better in home games this season, averaging 72.5 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Colorado has played better in home games this season, allowing 58.5 points per game, compared to 59.3 on the road.
- The Buffaloes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 61.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.2 points fewer than the 68.8 they've scored this year.
