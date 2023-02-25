Saturday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (18-9) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (19-9) facing off at Arena-Auditorium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Rams head into this game after a 67-64 victory against Air Force on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 66, Wyoming 65

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

On January 16 versus the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their best win of the season, a 71-58 victory at home.

Colorado State has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 97) on November 8

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on February 4

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on January 7

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 155) on November 11

79-51 over Mercer (No. 164) on November 25

Colorado State Performance Insights