Saturday's game that pits the Omaha Mavericks (12-16) versus the Denver Pioneers (12-16) at Baxter Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Omaha. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on February 25.

The Pioneers head into this contest following a 79-74 victory against South Dakota on Saturday.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Denver vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 68, Denver 66

Denver Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the North Dakota State Bison 83-71 on February 11.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Denver is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over New Mexico State (No. 192) on November 26

79-74 on the road over South Dakota (No. 223) on February 18

62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 226) on February 4

66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on January 5

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on December 2

Denver Performance Insights