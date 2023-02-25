Denver vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Omaha Mavericks (12-16) versus the Denver Pioneers (12-16) at Baxter Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Omaha. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on February 25.
The Pioneers head into this contest following a 79-74 victory against South Dakota on Saturday.
Denver vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Denver vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: Omaha 68, Denver 66
Denver Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Pioneers beat the North Dakota State Bison 83-71 on February 11.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Denver is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over New Mexico State (No. 192) on November 26
- 79-74 on the road over South Dakota (No. 223) on February 18
- 62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 226) on February 4
- 66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on January 5
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on December 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have been outscored by 4.4 points per game (posting 65.4 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, while giving up 69.8 per contest, 305th in college basketball) and have a -123 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Denver has put up 65.1 points per game in Summit play, and 65.4 overall.
- The Pioneers are scoring more points at home (69.5 per game) than away (60.6).
- In 2022-23 Denver is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (68.9) than away (70.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Pioneers are posting 66.3 points per game, 0.9 more than their season average (65.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.