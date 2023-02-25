At FedExForum on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) host the Denver Nuggets (42-18) in a showdown between the top-ranked clubs in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

BSSE and ALT2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline DraftKings Grizzlies (-2) 233.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Grizzlies (-2) 234 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a +218 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 112.2 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Nuggets have a +263 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league, and are allowing 112.7 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together allow 224.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Memphis has covered 25 times in 58 games with a spread this season.

Denver is 33-25-2 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +750 +390 - Grizzlies +1700 +750 -10000

