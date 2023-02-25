The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (42-18) heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) currently includes two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 from FedExForum.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 115-109 win against the Cavaliers in their most recent game on Thursday. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points in the Nuggets' victory, leading the team.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Rib 17.3 6.9 2.9 Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Shoulder 5.2 2.4 0.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ALT2

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up an average of 117.1 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up.

Denver is 37-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

While the Nuggets are posting 117.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 119.6 a contest.

Denver hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.5 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets score 117.7 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while allowing 113.2 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2 233.5

