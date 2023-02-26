Nuggets vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 26
The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29), on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET, aim to extend a three-game road winning run at the Denver Nuggets (42-19).
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-4)
|227.5
|-175
|+150
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 116.7 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 112.7 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +245 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.
- The Clippers put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 229.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Denver has put together a 33-26-2 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 31-31-0 ATS record so far this season.
Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+750
|+380
|-
|Clippers
|+950
|+500
|-
