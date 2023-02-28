Air Force vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the San Diego State Aztecs (21-9) and the Air Force Falcons (13-16) clashing at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-57 victory for heavily favored San Diego State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 28.
The Falcons are coming off of a 76-66 win over Nevada in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Air Force vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: San Diego State 69, Air Force 57
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Falcons picked up their best win of the season, a 67-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Air Force is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- The Aztecs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 4
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 242) on January 14
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 242) on February 2
- 76-66 at home over Nevada (No. 248) on February 25
- 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons score 64.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and give up 65.3 (203rd in college basketball) for a -25 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Air Force is averaging more points (65.5 per game) than it is overall (64.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Falcons are putting up 68.9 points per game, 7.1 more than they are averaging on the road (61.8).
- Air Force concedes 65.7 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons are compiling 63.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 64.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.