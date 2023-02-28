Tuesday's game features the San Diego State Aztecs (21-9) and the Air Force Falcons (13-16) clashing at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-57 victory for heavily favored San Diego State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 28.

The Falcons are coming off of a 76-66 win over Nevada in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Air Force vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 69, Air Force 57

Air Force Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Falcons picked up their best win of the season, a 67-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Air Force is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The Aztecs have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 4

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 242) on January 14

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 242) on February 2

76-66 at home over Nevada (No. 248) on February 25

67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 267) on November 7

Air Force Performance Insights