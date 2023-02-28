Colorado State vs. Boise State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Colorado State Rams (18-10) and Boise State Broncos (16-14) matching up at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on February 28.
The Rams head into this game on the heels of a 76-60 loss to Wyoming on Saturday.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
Colorado State vs. Boise State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 72, Boise State 60
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' best victory of the season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to our computer rankings. The Rams captured the 71-58 home win on January 16.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- The Rams have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 98) on February 4
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 101) on November 8
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 106) on January 7
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 155) on November 11
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 166) on November 25
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +260 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball.
- Colorado State is scoring 69.6 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 3.9 fewer points per game than its season average (73.5).
- The Rams are putting up 75.8 points per game this year in home games, which is six more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (69.8).
- Defensively, Colorado State has played better in home games this year, giving up 61.7 points per game, compared to 67.9 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 63 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 73.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
